Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.