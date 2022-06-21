Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO
Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center3901 University Blvd S Ste 221, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 604-7905Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Love Dr Hayes, great cardiologist, however, the office still requires masks to be worn even though the Governor said you can't mandate masks anymore. I'm not required to wear one at my dentist, orthopedic specialist, primary care or foot doctor. So why there? If people don't want to wear a mask they shouldn't have to especially since the vaccinations were suppose to take care of the mask problem. So now I go looking for another cardiologist due to a lame office policy.
About Dr. Kevin Hayes, DO
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Deborah Heart &amp; Lung Center|Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University Sinai Program Of Internal Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
