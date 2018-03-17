See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Vestal, NY
Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Hastings works at Osteopathic Pain Management Svs in Vestal, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Osteopathic Pain Management LLC
    200 Front St, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 748-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Cancer Pain
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Injection of Tendon
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Myoclonus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Scoliosis
Shingles
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Trigger Point Injection
Upper Back Pain
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 17, 2018
    this is the highest quality care you will find in the state. staff are friendly professional and available--appointments can be made easily with a short wait time, office is clean professional with water comfortable seating and temperature control. treatment is honest and direct-personal and professional and gentle. treatment is effective. i entered this practice in 1995 in a wheelchair with no hope of recovery, within two years i was walking and still am. i have referred MANY.
    shannon weed in Endicott — Mar 17, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639279748
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilson Hospital United Health Services
    Medical Education
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Arlington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hastings works at Osteopathic Pain Management Svs in Vestal, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hastings’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

