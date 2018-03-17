Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Dr. Hastings works at
Locations
Osteopathic Pain Management LLC200 Front St, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 748-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
this is the highest quality care you will find in the state. staff are friendly professional and available--appointments can be made easily with a short wait time, office is clean professional with water comfortable seating and temperature control. treatment is honest and direct-personal and professional and gentle. treatment is effective. i entered this practice in 1995 in a wheelchair with no hope of recovery, within two years i was walking and still am. i have referred MANY.
About Dr. Kevin Hastings, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1639279748
Education & Certifications
- Wilson Hospital United Health Services
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University Of Texas Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hastings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
