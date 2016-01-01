Dr. Kevin Harrison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Harrison, DO
Dr. Kevin Harrison, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Kevin C. Harrison DO PC9460 Amberdale Dr Ste C, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 276-2470
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1073514238
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.