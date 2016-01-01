Dr. Kevin Harley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Harley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Harley, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Harley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Northern Virginia13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 135, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-5029Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harley?
About Dr. Kevin Harley, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194924100
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harley accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harley works at
Dr. Harley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.