Overview

Dr. Kevin Hargrove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hargrove works at Orthopedics Solution in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.