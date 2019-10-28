Dr. Kevin Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hargrove, MD
Dr. Kevin Hargrove, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Orthopedic Solutions Pllc, 101 S Saints Blvd Ste 101, Edmond, OK 73034
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Araseliea she is the best Assistant a doctors office can ever have as an employee and Dr. Hargrove were both awesome. They were informative about the entire surgery. I underwent an torn ACL and meniscus surgery. I feel great after 3weeks and still have some ways to go. The entire staff were welcoming, confronting, and Amazing.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538158985
- Ao International Trauma/Sports Fellowship
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hargrove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hargrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hargrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hargrove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hargrove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hargrove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hargrove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.