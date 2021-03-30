Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
Roseville Orthopedic Surgery151 N Sunrise Ave Ste 1005, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-1217
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen is the best of the best in his field.
About Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hansen speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
