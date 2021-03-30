Overview

Dr. Kevin Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Roseville Orthopedic Surgery in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.