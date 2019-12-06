See All Otolaryngologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Hanks works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat
    1582 ELK CREEK DR, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 542-5414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Idaho Falls Community Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsillectomy
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsillectomy

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 06, 2019
    I have been a patient since 2015. Dr. Hanks saved my life when I has thyroid cancer and no symptoms. He diagnosed it just by looking at my neck on my first visit. Since then he has done 2 cancer surgeries on me, has been so kind to me and my family, we would never change doctors. He is one of the best and most professional physicians in Eastern Idaho. We have full and complete confidence in him and his excellent skills. Always a pleasure to work with Dr. Hanks and his staff.
    Barbra Martin — Dec 06, 2019
    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215943295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanks works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Hanks’s profile.

    Dr. Hanks has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

