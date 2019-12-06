Overview

Dr. Kevin Hanks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Hanks works at Mountain West Ear Nose and Throat in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.