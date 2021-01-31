See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Aiea, HI
Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Hadley works at Retina Consultants Of Hawaii in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawaii Ear Clinic, Inc.
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 650, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 486-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 31, 2021
    My name is Phanor and I am 60 years old and in 2017 I found out I have a tumor, an acoustic neuroma. Dr. Hadley and Dr. Morita performed the surgey to remove it. Since then I have to say Dr. Hadley's care and office visits have been great.Dr Hadley is the most personable Dr. I have ever seen. He will always spend time listening and trying to understand what I need to recover faster.Janelle and the other staff are very nice and helpful.Dr Hadley is wonderful and truly works hard to help me recover 100 percent.I would highly recommend him . Doctors like Dr.Hadley are hard to find he is special.
    Phanor Torterm — Jan 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174747828
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Utah Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University Utah Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Hadley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hadley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hadley works at Retina Consultants Of Hawaii in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Dr. Hadley’s profile.

    Dr. Hadley has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

