Dr. Kevin Haddix, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Haddix, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Trauma Specialists1321 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 299-0099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
When my wife had a fall at Lowes Hardware in Asheboro about 3 yrs ago and broke her arm really bad we did not know who to call and Dr Haddix was recommended to us, and we are so glad he was he took great care of her then and after a fall at home now with a broken ankle and we asked the Hospital to call him, and he came and reset her ankle and she is recovering just fine.
About Dr. Kevin Haddix, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154689057
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship, Erlanger Hospital/University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Orthopaedic Surgery, University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Virginia, Charlottesville
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddix has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddix. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddix.
