Overview

Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Hackett works at The Urological Center, P.A. in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.