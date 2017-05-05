Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Dr. Hackett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Urological Center, P.A.11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 228, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-0022
-
2
Hagerstown Office11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hackett?
I've been seeing Dr. Hackett for 5 years and am very satisfied and would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568419901
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackett works at
Dr. Hackett has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.