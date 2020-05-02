Overview

Dr. Kevin Hackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hackett works at Professional For Womens Health in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.