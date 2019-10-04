See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gurcharran works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dementia Evaluation
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Dementia Evaluation
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test

Dementia Evaluation
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Syncope
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2019
    Great knowledgeable dr he took his time with us to make sure we had all our questions answered and was very confident in what to do next
    — Oct 04, 2019
    About Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • City University Of New York Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurcharran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurcharran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurcharran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurcharran works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gurcharran’s profile.

    Dr. Gurcharran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurcharran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurcharran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurcharran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

