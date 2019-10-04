Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurcharran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD
Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Great knowledgeable dr he took his time with us to make sure we had all our questions answered and was very confident in what to do next
About Dr. Kevin Gurcharran, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1881951739
Education & Certifications
- City University Of New York Medical School
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
