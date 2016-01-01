See All Dermatologists in Lake Charles, LA
Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD is a dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. Dr. Guidry completed a residency at La St University. He currently practices at Dermatology Assoc SW Louisiana. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Guidry is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Assoc SW Louisiana
    2000 Tybee Ln, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 433-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Excision of Skin Cancer

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna

About Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1407848146
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • La St University
Internship
  • St Joseph Hospital
Medical Education
  • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Kevin Guidry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guidry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guidry has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guidry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guidry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guidry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.