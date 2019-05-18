Overview

Dr. Kevin Grosso, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Grosso works at GROSSO FAMILY MEDICINE in Latrobe, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.