Overview

Dr. Kevin Grosshans, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and Orthonebraska Hospital.



Dr. Grosshans works at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.