Overview

Dr. Kevin Greuloch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Medical Center

Dr. Greuloch works at Complete Eye Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Eye Care
    9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 395-9613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kevin Greuloch, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1285654616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • University of Chicago
