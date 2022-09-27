Overview

Dr. Kevin Greer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Greer works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.