Dr. Kevin Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gray, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Gray, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013025980
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.