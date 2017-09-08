Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Omega OBGYN - Mansfield1200 Highway 287 N Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 473-2988
Omega Ob-Gyn Associates Arlington3201 Matlock Rd Ste 350, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-3255
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Dr. Gordon is one of the nicest, competent doctors I have ever had! When I first met him for consultation for possible surgery, he took his time and ensured he answered all of my questions. The surgery went well, and my post-surgery follow up visits were a breeze. Unfortunately, I had to move out of the area within the last six months, but I would highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- university of texas medical branch-galveston
- Univ. Of Texas Medical Branch/Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
