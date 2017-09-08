Overview

Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Gordon works at Omega OBGYN - Mansfield in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.