Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
5 out of 5 stars. After the regularly scheduled Dr. cancelled last minute, Dr. Gordon performed the procedure with minimal delay, all went well. Thank you Dr. Gordon and everyone involved. Entire facility very busy but very well organized, professional , competent and well managed. Thanks to all again. Keep up good work. Z.Jurisic
About Dr. Kevin Gordon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1174815625
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.