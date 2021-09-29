Overview

Dr. Kevin Glass, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Glass works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists of Northern Virginia, P.C. in Manassas, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.