Dr. Kevin Ghassemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Ghassemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Ghassemi works at
Locations
Ucla Medical Group100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 208-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghassemi is simply the best! He’s professional, knowledgable, and personable. I’ve known him for about 8 years, and won’t go to ANY other gastroenterologist. I trust him, and value his insight. I should add that he made a special accommodation to see me today! Thank you soooo much!
About Dr. Kevin Ghassemi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1508062654
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghassemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghassemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghassemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ghassemi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Enteritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghassemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghassemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghassemi.
