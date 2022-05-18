Overview

Dr. Kevin Ghassemi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Ghassemi works at UCLA MEDICAL GROUP in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Enteritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.