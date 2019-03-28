Dr. Kevin Germino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Germino, MD
Dr. Kevin Germino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.
Duly Health and Care16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (630) 469-9200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
We think Dr. Kevin Germino is a wonderful doctor, who listens and resolves any issues with our son. Our son is not afraid to go to his office and enjoys seeing him. He knows that he is always there to help with a smile. We think he is a great doctor. 5 stars all the way!
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Dr. Germino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Germino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germino.
