Overview

Dr. Kevin Gerig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Community Hospital Of Bremen.



Dr. Gerig works at Gerig Surgical Associates in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

