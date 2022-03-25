Overview

Dr. Kevin Geffe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, DE. They completed their fellowship with Christiana Care Hlth System



Dr. Geffe works at Diamond State Surgical Associates, LLC in Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.