Dr. Kevin Gee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Gee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Germantown OfficeN112W15415 MEQUON RD, Germantown, WI 53022 Directions (262) 243-2524
-
2
Water Tower2350 N Lake Dr Ste 306, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7106
-
3
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 204, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-2524
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gee?
Very kind and attentive to my husband's issues. Did not hesitate to act on treating him.
About Dr. Kevin Gee, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1710975289
Education & Certifications
- Nrtheast Oh University College Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gee works at
Dr. Gee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.