Overview

Dr. Kevin Gaylord, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gaylord works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.