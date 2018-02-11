See All Podiatric Surgeons in Algonquin, IL
Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William M Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Gavin works at Foot & Ankle Institute in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Huntley, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Institute
    1219 S Main St, Algonquin, IL 60102
    Woodstock Medical & Surgical Center Ltd
    1666 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098
    Northwestern Medicine Huntley
    10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Sever's Disease
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Heel Pain
Ingrown Nail
Ingrown Toenail
Joint Drainage
Laser Nail Treatment
Plantar Wart
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 11, 2018
    Dr. Gavin has help my family for several years now. He is very knowledgeable and thorough. He has given me peace of mind with the care he has provided for my father-in-law who needs diabetic care for circulation, 84 years old with type 1 diabetes and still has both feet and walking on his own! Dr. Gavin is great with children too! I appreciate his ability to communicate honestly and in terms you can understand. He takes time to explain things and answers your questions!
    Beth in Downers Grove, IL — Feb 11, 2018
    About Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1861424624
    Education & Certifications

    Chief Resident Edgewater Hospital Chicago, Il
    Dr William M Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Northern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gavin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

