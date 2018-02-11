Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Dr William M Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Foot & Ankle Institute1219 S Main St, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 458-1800
-
2
Woodstock Medical & Surgical Center Ltd1666 S Eastwood Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 338-6800
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Huntley10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (224) 654-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gavin has help my family for several years now. He is very knowledgeable and thorough. He has given me peace of mind with the care he has provided for my father-in-law who needs diabetic care for circulation, 84 years old with type 1 diabetes and still has both feet and walking on his own! Dr. Gavin is great with children too! I appreciate his ability to communicate honestly and in terms you can understand. He takes time to explain things and answers your questions!
About Dr. Kevin Gavin, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861424624
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident Edgewater Hospital Chicago, Il
- Dr William M Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Northern Illinois University
