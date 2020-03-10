Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Garrett works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburgh Physician9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 4110, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-5064
-
2
University of Pittsburgh Physician9104 Babcock Ste Blvd Bldg T, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrett?
Excellent surgeon. Performed inguinal hernia repair laparoscopically.
About Dr. Kevin Garrett, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1295708279
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Carnegie-Mellon U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett works at
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.