Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (79)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Galstyan works at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Presbyterian Hospital
    15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 782-6600
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2264
  3. 3
    Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
    1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 629-8088
  4. 4
    Glendale Office
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 502-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Uterine Fibroids
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 02, 2021
    He’s a very good doctor. He delivered my first son and now am expecting my second son who’s gone born in a couple of weeks. My experience is very good with dr. Galstyan.
    Irina Margaryan — Feb 02, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1396767471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galstyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galstyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galstyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galstyan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galstyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Galstyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galstyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galstyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galstyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

