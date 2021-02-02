Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galstyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Galstyan works at
Locations
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 265-2264
Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center1420 S Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (909) 629-8088
Glendale Office222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 502-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very good doctor. He delivered my first son and now am expecting my second son who’s gone born in a couple of weeks. My experience is very good with dr. Galstyan.
About Dr. Kevin Galstyan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1396767471
Education & Certifications
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galstyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galstyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galstyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galstyan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galstyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galstyan speaks Armenian.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Galstyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galstyan.
