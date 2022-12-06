Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
Hematology/Oncology Associates2600 Kings Hwy Ste 340, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone so friendly and professional from the registration to doctor visits!
About Dr. Kevin Gallagher, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1275776718
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
