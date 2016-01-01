See All Dermatologists in Flint, MI
Dermatology
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a dermatologist in Flint, MI. Dr. Gaffney completed a residency at New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital. He currently practices at Dr. Karl M Hogue and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Dr. Karl M Hogue
    1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cellulitis
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries
Erythema Multiforme
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Chickenpox
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Genital Herpes
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lyme Disease
Lymphangioma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Ulcer
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
  Aetna
  Anthem
  Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  Humana
  MultiPlan
  Priority Health

  Dermatology
  30 years of experience
  English, German
  Male
  1194740449
  New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
  University of Michigan Hospitals
  Brown University Medical School
  Mclaren Flint

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(12)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffney is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffney on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

