Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD is a dermatologist in Flint, MI. Dr. Gaffney completed a residency at New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital. He currently practices at Dr. Karl M Hogue and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Dr. Karl M Hogue1352 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (586) 573-4980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. Kevin Gaffney, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Brown University Medical School
Admitting Hospitals
- Mclaren Flint
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaffney has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaffney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gaffney speaks German.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.
