Dr. Kevin Furlong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furlong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Furlong, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Furlong, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Jefferson Endocrinology & Diabetes Assoc211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Fish Pond Primary & Specialty Care - Endo354 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Bldg 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furlong?
He was very kind, understanding and very informative. Took his time with my concerns. Addressed all my questions. The staff was polite and professional.
About Dr. Kevin Furlong, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821016486
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furlong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furlong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furlong has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furlong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
868 patients have reviewed Dr. Furlong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furlong.
