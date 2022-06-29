Overview

Dr. Kevin Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Freedman works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Chalfont, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.