Dr. Kevin Frank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Frank works at OhioHealth Primary Care Physicians in Lancaster, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.