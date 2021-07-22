Overview

Dr. Kevin Fox, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Fox works at Horizon Medical Services in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.