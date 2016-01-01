Dr. Kevin Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Foster, MD
Dr. Kevin Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Maricopa Integrated Health System, 2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376590679
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- General Surgery
Dr. Foster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Burn Injuries, Second-Degree Burns, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
