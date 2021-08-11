Dr. Kevin Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Foley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Foley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
Dr. Foley performed a spinal fusion on my L4/L5 in August 2020. I was honestly terrified. My surgery went perfectly. I was on pain medication for only 5 days. I walked out of the hospital (slowly) that night. One year later I have my life back. I can run, jump, stand for any duration I choose. My only regret is that I didn’t have this surgery sooner. The nurse on my surgery date was great. I was provided with all the information I needed to heal properly. I just can’t say enough. I’m 40 years old and feel 18 again. Thank you, Dr. Foley.
About Dr. Kevin Foley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861451874
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Letterman Army Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
