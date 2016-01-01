Dr. Kevin Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Floyd, MD
Dr. Kevin Floyd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Heywood Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Floyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.