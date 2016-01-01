Overview

Dr. Kevin Floyd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heywood Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Floyd works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.