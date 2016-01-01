Overview

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, MD is an Urology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Col of Med and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Doylestown Health in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.