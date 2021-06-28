Dr. Kevin Ferguson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ferguson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Ferguson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Richard Mauroner7155 Lee Hwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-9290
Kevin R. Ferguson, MD7345 Courage Way # 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-9290
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
I've been seeing Dr Ferguson for 20+ years, both in the hospital and as an outpatient. He is understanding, compassionate and professional. He's helped me get over some rocky times in my life. I wouldn't want anyone else taking care of my mental health needs.
About Dr. Kevin Ferguson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164530036
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
