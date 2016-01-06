Dr. Kevin Felice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Felice, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Felice, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
Dr. Felice works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Care2150 Corbin Ave, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 612-6305
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felice is a kind, competent doctor who is willing to spend as much time as you need. He explains things in ways that are easy to understand. I think he is a wonderful doctor who has helped me regain most of my independence and ability to function normally.
About Dr. Kevin Felice, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033114889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felice works at
Dr. Felice has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Felice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.