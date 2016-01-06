Overview

Dr. Kevin Felice, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Felice works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Muscular Dystrophy (MD) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.