Dr. Kevin Feber, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Feber, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Feber works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI, Commerce Township, MI, Detroit, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Comprehensive Urology
    31157 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 336-0123
    Comprehensive Urology - A Division of Mhp
    2221 Livernois Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 988-4410
    Huron Valley Dmc, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 519-0305
    Saint John St, Detroit, MI 48210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 519-0305
    William Beaumont Hosptial, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 519-0305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Horseshoe Kidney Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urine Retention Chevron Icon
Urological Trauma Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 27, 2019
    This guy performed a circumcision correction on my 7 month old boy and I tell you NO ONE could have done a better job. He was very informative and shared what to expect before and after the surgery. We are so thankful for the great work he had done and we highly recommend him
    — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Feber, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578771069
    Education & Certifications

    • Schneider Children's Hospital
    • Beaumont Hosptial
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Feber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feber has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Feber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

