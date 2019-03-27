Overview

Dr. Kevin Feber, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Feber works at Comprehensive Urology in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Troy, MI, Commerce Township, MI, Detroit, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.