Overview

Dr. Kevin Farrell, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Farrell works at Kansas City Geriatrics in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.