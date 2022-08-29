Dr. Kevin Eubanks, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Eubanks, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Eubanks, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Eubanks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eubanks Kevin DMD174 Crepe Myrtle Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 474-8468
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eubanks?
Our family has been with Dr. Eubanks practice for 17 years. Are still very happy with them. They are very efficient, always polite and friendly, and answer all our questions. I also appreciate that they are respectful of our individual wishes and opinions of how we want to do things even if it isn't their regular routine. Very grateful for their practice and would highly reccomend them.
About Dr. Kevin Eubanks, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1083761282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eubanks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eubanks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eubanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eubanks works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Eubanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eubanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eubanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eubanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.