Dr. Kevin Emerick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Emerick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Emerick works at
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4084
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I am beyond impressed by Dr. Emerick. His knowledge and compassion are beyond description.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1255344545
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Emerick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerick works at
Dr. Emerick has seen patients for Wound Repair, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.