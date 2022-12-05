Overview

Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Elliott works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

