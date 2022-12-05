See All Oncologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD

Oncology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Elliott works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevin Elliott, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750328506
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • State University Of New York|Suny Downstate Mc
Fellowship
Residency
  • UC Davis MC|University Of California Davis Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • West Virginia University|Wv University Charleston Division
Internship
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

