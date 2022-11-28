Dr. Kevin Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Elder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Elder, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Adult and Pediatric Sports Medicine (south Tampa Healthhub)711 S Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 303, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 635-2107
Hyde Park Dental1919 W Swann Ave Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 254-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are grateful for Dr. Elder and his staff! The office staff members are friendly and comforting and walked us through the check in process. Dr. Elder saw us shortly after check in and was professional and knowledgeable. He explained the situation with compassion and was supportive and honest. Thank you!
About Dr. Kevin Elder, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elder accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elder speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Elder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
