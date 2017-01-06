Overview

Dr. Kevin El-Hayek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.



Dr. El-Hayek works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Pancreatic Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.