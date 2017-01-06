Dr. Kevin El-Hayek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Hayek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin El-Hayek, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin El-Hayek, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (800) 524-7377
Metrohealth Medical Center Internal Medicine2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4391Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect experience.He answered all my questions about my issues and performed the the surgery with out problems
About Dr. Kevin El-Hayek, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Hayek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Hayek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Hayek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Hayek has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Pancreatic Cancer and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Hayek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Hayek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Hayek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Hayek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Hayek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.