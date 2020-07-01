Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehrhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Ehrhart, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
I’m 2 weeks post op from a knee replacement and couldn’t be happier. Dr. Ehrhart has the experience needed for my situation and I think I’m going to have a very good outcome. I will follow up with an additional review in 2 weeks. I can already walk!
- Orthopedics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053400283
- Shriners Hospital for Children - Los Angeles
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
